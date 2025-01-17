Peer-Reviewed Study Validates Pivot Bio's Gene-Edited Microbes As A Third Source Of Nitrogen Delivery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



University of Illinois Three-year Study Confirms PROVEN® 40 Increases Nitrogen Fixation in Corn

ST. LOUIS and CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark study from the University of Illinois, published in

Agronomy Journal , highlights the transformative potential of Pivot Bio's patented gene-edited microbes as an essential third source of nitrogen for corn production.

Harnessing proprietary gene-editing technology, Pivot Bio's PROVEN® 40 transforms naturally occurring soil bacteria into efficient nitrogen-fixing factories for corn plants. These innovative microbes deliver an in-season nitrogen supply during vegetative growth stages, when crop demand is highest, enabling farmers to supplement synthetic fertilizers and manure while improving crop consistency and building resilience in their nitrogen management programs.

"Innovation often means embracing complexity, and this study highlights the potential of our microbes as the only gene-edited nitrogen-fixing microbial technology available to farmers," said Chris Abbott, CEO of Pivot Bio.

"In our nearly 15 years of innovation and over 15 million cumulative acres, we've learned a great deal from growers about how and when our technology integrates best into their holistic nitrogen management strategies. This research not only affirms the measurable benefits of PROVEN® 40 today but also provides a foundation for ongoing learning and development. We're deeply thankful to the researchers at the University of Illinois for their rigorous work in advancing our understanding and placement of these technologies."

Key Findings from the Research

The University of Illinois research team investigated the effects of inoculating corn plants with Pivot Bio's gene-edited microbes to enhance nitrogen availability and allow farmers to replace a portion of their synthetic nitrogen applications.

The multiyear study's findings confirmed this hypothesis, showing:



Enhanced Plant Nitrogen Uptake During Critical Growth Stages:

Treated plants exhibited greater nitrogen accumulation, healthier biomass and stronger vegetative growth, particularly during early growth stages, when nitrogen demand is critical.

Direct Evidence of Atmospheric-Derived Nitrogen Absorption : A measurable decrease in the isotope 15N in treated plants confirmed that nitrogen fixed by PROVEN® 40 microbes was absorbed by the corn plants. A Reliable In-Season Nitrogen Contribution: PROVEN® 40 delivered up to 35 pounds of nitrogen per acre from the atmosphere during early growth. While nitrogen contributions tapered off later in the season, the product consistently supported crop health and stability during the critical vegetative stage, without compromising yields.

"This work underscores the untapped potential of atmospheric nitrogen in corn production," said Logan Woodward, a Ph.D. in crop production and lead researcher on the study. "Corn is often limited to soil nitrogen and fertilizer, and one or both of these sources can fail growers in challenging weather conditions. When we applied PROVEN® 40, we observed significant increases in plant nitrogen accumulation, with a measurable portion of that nitrogen derived from the atmosphere. Additionally, these improvements coincided with an increase in kernel numbers, indicating increased nitrogen availability during vegetative growth and a resulting boost in yield potential."

A New Era of Nitrogen Management

These findings echo results from another peer-reviewed study conducted by Purdue University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which demonstrated that farmers using PROVEN® 40 can confidently replace 35 to 40 pounds per acre of the most volatile forms of synthetic nitrogen while achieving the same or better yields at harvest.

"These are very promising results from both studies, particularly for growers who want to build resilience into their nitrogen programs," said Ryan Van Roekel, Ph.D. "This new tool is helping them manage the risk of unpredictable weather that can lead to significant nitrogen losses. A weatherproof source of nitrogen, delivered on the roots during key growth stages, is a tool for growers to raise both the floor and the ceiling of their yield potential."

Ryan Van Roekel, who has a doctorate in crop physiology and serves as the commercial agronomy lead for Pivot Bio, was not involved in either study.

Advancing Crop Nutrition Innovation

PROVEN® 40 is backed by more than a decade of research, with validation across 6,147 fields in 34 states, involving over 2,500 farmers. It is supported by 60 patents and 250 pending patent applications and has been extensively tested in trials conducted by more than 20 top universities, including those involved in this latest research.

The University of Illinois study, "Soil inoculation with nitrogen-fixing bacteria to supplement maize fertilizer need," is published in Agronomy Journal [DOI: 10.1002/agj2.21729 ]. Agronomy Journal is the flagship publication of the American Society of Agronomy, featuring original research on agriculture, crop science and soil science.

To explore more about the U of I study and its implications, read the full release from the University of Illinois here .

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising climate solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch. For more information, visit PivotBio .

SOURCE Pivot Bio, Inc

