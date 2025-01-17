For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Regeneron paid credit card fees to distributors on the condition that distributors did not charge Eylea customers more to use a credit card; (2) that these payments subsidized the prices that customers paid when using credit cards to purchase Eylea; (3) that, as a result, Regeneron offered a price concession that lowered Eylea's selling price; (4) that, because retina practices were sensitive to higher prices when using credit cards to purchase anti-VEGF medications, Regeneron's price concessions provided a competitive advantage; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Regeneron misleadingly boosted reported Eylea sales; (6) that, by failing to report its payment of credit card fees as price concessions, Regeneron overstated the ASP reported to federal agencies, thereby violating the False Claims Act; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the truth was revealed, the price of Regeneron's stock fell, harming investors.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by March 4, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP : A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LL have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

