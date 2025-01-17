Eason Technology Limited Announces NYSE American Removal Of Trading Suspension

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Limited ("Eason" or the "Company") (OTC: DXFFY), a company engaged in operation management and investment, and digital security business,

today announced that the staff of NYSE Regulation has withdrawn its delisting determination and will be lifting the trading suspension of the Company's ADS on the NYSE American. The NYSE Regulation staff determined that the Company's ADS was now trading above the threshold of low selling price issues as further defined by Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide. The Company's ADS is expected to resume trading on the NYSE American on Friday, January 24, 2025, under the symbol "DXF" and CUSIP "26605Q304."

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China. The Company was formerly a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and SMEs in Hubei Province, China, but has suspended offering loans to its customers since 2020.

