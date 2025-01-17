NORTHGATE GONZÁLEZ MARKET LAUNCHES $100,000 MATCHING CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT LATINO WILDFIRE VICTIMS

NORTHGATE GONZÁLEZ MARKET LAUNCHES $100,000 MATCHING CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT LATINO WILDFIRE VICTIMS
Date
1/17/2025 4:18:03 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
"We are heartbroken by the devastation these wildfires have caused, particularly among Latino families," said Co-President Miguel González. "Our mission has always been to stand with our neighbors, and now is the time to come together and help them recover."
Latinos, who make up nearly half of Los Angeles County's population, are among the hardest hit by the fires. Many affected are workers such as gardeners, housekeepers, and restaurant staff, who often lack access to essential resources or federal disaster aid. To ensure assistance reaches those most in need, Northgate market is partnering with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and Alma Family Services.
"Northgate Market's pledge to match up to $100,000 is a powerful example of community leadership," said Diego Rodriguez, Executive Vice President/COO of Alma Family Services.
In addition to the fundraising campaign, Northgate has donated hot meals, groceries, hygiene kits, and water to local shelters, working alongside Los Angeles County Supervisors.
"Disasters don't discriminate, but those most vulnerable-low-income families and undocumented workers-are often the ones who struggle the most to access necessities like food, water, and shelter," said Anabella Bastida, Director of Membership Services at CHIRLA. "Northgate's generosity brings hope and tangible aid to families who have lost so much in the wildfires."
Together with its customers and nonprofit partners, Northgate González Market is uniting to bring relief and recovery to Latino families impacted by the wildfires.
Media Contact:
Stephen Chavez
ChavezPR
(310) 486-4104
[email protected]
SOURCE Northgate Market
MENAFN17012025003732001241ID1109102751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.