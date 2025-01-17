NORTHGATE GONZÁLEZ MARKET LAUNCHES $100,000 MATCHING CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT LATINO WILDFIRE VICTIMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are heartbroken by the devastation these wildfires have caused, particularly among Latino families," said Co-President Miguel González. "Our mission has always been to stand with our neighbors, and now is the time to come together and help them recover."

Latinos, who make up nearly half of Los Angeles County's population, are among the hardest hit by the fires. Many affected are workers such as gardeners, housekeepers, and restaurant staff, who often lack access to essential resources or disaster aid. To ensure assistance reaches those most in need, Northgate is partnering with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and Alma Family Services.

"Northgate Market's pledge to match up to $100,000 is a powerful example of community leadership," said Diego Rodriguez, Executive Vice President/COO of Alma Family Services.

In addition to the fundraising campaign, Northgate has donated hot meals, groceries, hygiene kits, and water to local shelters, working alongside Los Angeles County Supervisors.

"Disasters don't discriminate, but those most vulnerable-low-income families and undocumented workers-are often the ones who struggle the most to access necessities like food, water, and shelter," said Anabella Bastida, Director of Membership Services at CHIRLA. "Northgate's generosity brings hope and tangible aid to families who have lost so much in the wildfires."

Together with its customers and nonprofit partners, Northgate González Market is uniting to bring relief and recovery to Latino families impacted by the wildfires.

