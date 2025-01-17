AMH Announces Dates Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH ), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 and operating results on Thursday, February 20, 2025, after the closes. The Company will host a call on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review fourth quarter and full year results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call

Toll free number: (877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (201) 389-0879 (for international callers) Passcode: Not required Simultaneous audio webcast link:

under "Investor relations"



Conference call replay

Toll free number: (844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-6671 (for international callers) Passcode: 13750434# Webcast link:

under "Investor relations" Date accessible through: March 7, 2025

About

AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH ) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of U.S. News 2024 Best Real Estate Companies to Work For, Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Real EstateTM, a 2024 Great Place to Work®, a 2024 Most Loved Workplace®, a 2024 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 and Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of September 30, 2024, we owned nearly 60,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at .

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see /dba to learn more.

AMH Contacts:

Brian Nelson

Media Relations

Phone: (855) 774-4663

Email: [email protected]

Nicholas

Fromm

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AMH

