Amalfi Jets Launches Exclusive 'Enterprise Founding Member' Promotion With 50% Minimum Deposit Reduction

A private plane from a recent Amalfi Jets flight.

Amalfi Jets, a leading private jet charter company, launches its Enterprise Founding Member promotion, offering new clients a 50% minimum deposit reduction.

Kolin Jones, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amalfi Jets , a leading private jet charter company, is excited to announce the launch of its Enterprise Founding Member promotion, offering new clients the opportunity to join its exclusive Enterprise program with a 50% minimum deposit reduction. This limited-time offer provides clients access to a range of tailored services at an exceptional value.

Amalfi Jets recognizes that business travel needs are dynamic-whether it's quick regional hops for site inspections or longer, transcontinental flights. The Enterprise Program is designed to cater to these diverse needs, offering clients the flexibility to fly across all five aircraft categories at industry-low fixed hourly rates. Whether you're traveling for business, leisure, or both, Amalfi Jets ensures a smooth and seamless experience.

This promotion allows new members to enjoy a significant reduction in the minimum deposit required to join the program. In addition, members will benefit from favorable economics, refundable low initial deposits, and global access guaranteed-with usage in 33 countries as part of the program's PSA (Preferred Service Agreement) and no additional fees.

“We're thrilled to offer this special promotion to those looking to experience the benefits of our Enterprise program,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets.“Our program is designed for those who need a reliable, flexible solution to meet their diverse travel needs. This offer makes it easier than ever to join our growing community of members.”

Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets, commented,“This promotion gives clients access to the comprehensive advantages of the Enterprise program while enjoying significant savings. We're focused on offering unmatched value, whether you're flying regionally or across continents.”

With the Enterprise Program, clients can now utilize multiple aircraft at a time and enjoy redesigned flight department capabilities that allow for ease of reporting and logs. This makes the program not only flexible but efficient for businesses that rely on frequent and varied travel schedules.

Amalfi Jets continues to enhance the private jet travel experience, providing clients with personalized, seamless journeys. With a fleet of over 3,500 aircraft in more than 170 countries, Amalfi Jets guarantees that every flight is customized to meet the specific needs of its members.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.

