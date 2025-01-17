CUHK: The Influential Academic Leader In The World Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
HONG KONG
SAR - Media OutReach - 15
November 2021 - Established in 1963 and still expanding, The Chinese University
of Hong Kong (CUHK) is ranked among the best research universities
internationally, 39th in the World# and 7th in
Asia*. As a pioneering institution, the University gathered a team of worldwide
scholars and scientists, globally appreciated for its outstanding research in a
wide range of disciplines. It is the centre of excellence for cutting-edge,
interdisciplinary research with a global impact while making significant
benefactions to society by transposing research findings into practical
utilisation.
The
University boasts an array of over 300 research institutes and
research centres. It has also established many joint research units partnering
with external academic institutions. CUHK has five State Key Laboratories,
including Laboratories of Agrobiotechnology, Digestive Disease, Research on
Bioactivities and Clinical Applications of Medicinal Plants, Synthetic
Chemistry, and Translational Oncology. These state-level laboratories enable
the country's most proficient experts and scholars to conduct leading studies
and experiments. It shows a positive growth in the number of high-quality
research output covering journal publications, creative and literary works,
consulting reports and cases studies, scholarly books, monographs and chapters,
conference papers, filed patents, granted patents and many others.
Taking pride in its culture of teaching quality, the
University attaches great importance to teaching and learning, so that students
can benefit from an education of the highest possible quality. Providing
professional guidance builds students' emerging academic identities and wisdom.
CUHK is here to help students realise their potential, develop their skills,
and find the best-suited career opportunities.
The University offers a variety of study options to
suit the different needs of students, ranging from the degree of Doctor of
Philosophy (PhD), Master of Philosophy (MPhil) to Taught Doctoral degree,
Taught Master's degree, Postgraduate Diploma and Postgraduate Certificate.
The Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme
(HKPFS) at CUHK now invites the best and brightest
students worldwide to pursue their PhD studies in Hong Kong. The Scheme covers
the tuition fee, monthly stipend, conference and research-related travel
expenses, lodging allowance, and also guarantee on-campus accommodation to support
student's research studies, with generous financial support totaling up US$210,000 .
To learn
more the details, please visit .
#QS World University Rankings in 2022
*Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021
