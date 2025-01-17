عربي


Outgoing US Ambassador Seen Off In Azerbaijani Tradition

1/17/2025 3:20:36 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The term of office of the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark Libby, has ended.

Azernews reports that one of the shared photos attracted particular attention.

Thus, in accordance with Azerbaijani customs, the ambassador was seen off being showered with water.

AzerNews

