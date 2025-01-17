Outgoing US Ambassador Seen Off In Azerbaijani Tradition
1/17/2025 3:20:36 PM
The term of office of the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark
Libby, has ended.
Azernews reports that one of the shared photos attracted
particular attention.
Thus, in accordance with Azerbaijani customs, the ambassador was
seen off being showered with water.
