Slovak Opposition Leader: Many Slovaks Want To See Ukraine In Europe, In Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the opposition party "Progressive Slovakia", Michal Šimečka, said many Slovaks stand in solidarity with Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and security, and also support Ukraine's accession to the EU.

He said this during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The leader of the opposition party "on behalf of the many people in Slovakia who support Ukraine" thanked all Ukrainians – both civilians and military – for their courage, heroism, and self-sacrifice.











































"We in Slovakia know that this is not only about the sovereignty and security of Ukraine, but also Europe in general, and also Slovakia. I want to convey the message that lots and lots of people in Slovakia appreciate this very much and pray for Ukraine which is secure, which is sovereign, which is free, which is in peace, and which is in the European Union,” he said, adding that both from the economic and political perspective, partnership is extremely important for both countries, so that Ukraine becomes a member of the EU and part of the European family.

Zelensky discusses energy security withopposition leader

He assured that his political force will do everything to help Ukraine regain freedom and security, as well as take its place in Europe.

Šimečka thanked the president of Ukraine for his readiness for an open dialogue.

The head of "Progressive Slovakia" also emphasized that it is crucial to remain close to ensure the energy security of both countries.

"We are neighbors and we must be able to talk, including on issues that might be sensitive. So this is also the purpose of our visit," Šimečka summarized.

bets on Moscow, not on his own country or united Europe – Zelensk

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Robert Fico on Monday recorded a video message, addressing Volodymyr Zelensky and inviting him to negotiations to discuss the issue of the Russian gas transit halt via Ukraine.

Zelensky responded by inviting Fico to negotiations in Kyiv on Friday, January 17. However, the Slovak prime minister never confirmed the visit.