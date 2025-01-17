Techmediabreaks Harvest Communications To Help Innovators Tell Their Stories At The Microcap Conference 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Harvest , a full service communications and content creation agency, building trust through compelling narratives and authentic brand stories, today announced that it will serve as an official marketing partner for

The Microcap

by DealFlow Events. Working in conjunction with

IBN , Harvest will conduct onsite interviews with presenting companies while IBN will leverage its unrivaled syndication to amplify reach.“Storytelling is at the heart of every successful business. We're excited to help CEOs share their unique journeys and visions that drive market innovation,” said Carmel Fisher, Harvest CEO and founder and executive producer of The Harvest Podcast.“From breakthrough technologies to game-changing solutions, we are looking forward to conducting powerful, insightful interviews and related content in this inaugural opportunity to partner with DealFlow Events.”

About Harvest Communications

Founded on years of experience guiding 500+ small businesses, micro- and small-cap companies to solidify their brand positioning in the minds of their consumers, existing shareholders and potential investors, Harvest creates riveting, custom content based on data-driven insights, accuracy and authenticity. From

The Harvest Podcast

to

filmed interviews , brand videos, digital marketing, and news distribution via its network of syndication partners, Harvest aims to support internal corporate functions and offer an extension of services and expertise. For more information, please visit

.

