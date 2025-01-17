Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Patio/Beach Umbrella Or Canopy (TRO-1265)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new umbrella/canopy that would remain secure for the duration of a beach outing, backyard barbecue, or other occasion," said an inventor, from

Campbellford, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE UMBRELLA. My design would prevent the umbrella from blowing away, even during a strong gust of wind."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a beach/patio umbrella or canopy. In doing so, it ensures the umbrella remains securely in place, even during a strong gust of wind. As a result, it prevents the umbrella from lifting into the air, and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for users of beach/patio umbrellas and canopies. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

