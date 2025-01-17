Alzchem Group AG: Utilization Of Surplus Hydrogen: Alzchem Replaces Natural Gas And Saves Significantly Reduces CO₂ Emissions



Utilization of surplus hydrogen: Alzchem replaces natural and saves

significantly reduces CO 2 emissions Trostberg. Alzchem is taking a new approach to climate protection and efficiency at its Trostberg site: a new pipeline has recently been installed to surplus hydrogen, which is used as an emission-free source at the for clean combustion processes.

Hydrogen replaces as a

No longer emitting, but utilising: Hydrogen is produced as a by-product in a production plant. This has recently been collected and fed to the waste gas incineration plant as fuel via a 500 metre long pipeline. The continuous supply of hydrogen provides thermal power. The energy obtained is then used to incinerate waste gases and waste water from other plants and replaces the natural gas previously used as fuel. Only a small amount of the fossil fuel remains required for operation as a safety backup flame. The pipeline, which took a year to build, has been successfully in operation since 21 October 2024.

Saving 1,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year

Alzchem is thus fulfilling another measure of its climate roadmap, the medium-term goal of which is to make the company CO2-neutral by 2033. The new pipeline will enable Alzchem to save around 1,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. In addition, dispensing with natural gas will also lead to welcoming cost savings.

“The utilization of hydrogen from our own source makes an important contribution to the CO2 reduction of our company. Alzchem is thus setting a strong example for sustainable industrial processes and demonstrating how ecological and economic benefits can be achieved through innovative energy use and technological optimization,” explains Klaus Englmaier, COO of the Alzchem Group. About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem offers answers to various global developments such as climate change, population growth and increasing life expectancy. We deliver solutions through brands and products of the highest quality and through a sustainable vision to help shape global developments. The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AG's broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the company's response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments. The company employs around 1,690 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.

