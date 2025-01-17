Journey Of Innovation To Industrialization-EVR, The Next Generation Of Electric Motors

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India EVR Motors which are designed in Israel, now Made in India for the World, are transforming the electric motor with its groundbreaking Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TS-RFPM) technology. While the innovation has garnered significant attention for its ability to address key challenges in electric (EVs) and industrial applications, EVR Motors is now focusing on industrializing its to meet growing global demands. This transition marks a pivotal shift from groundbreaking innovation to industrial stability.



EVR electric motor line new - Photo by Kseniia Poliak





EVR Motors has designed its patented TS-RFPM technology to redefine electric motor. Its smaller size, reduced weight, and cost-effective production offer significant advantages over existing radial flux permanent magnet motors.





At the heart of this effort is EVR's new greenfield manufacturing facility in Manesar, India, operated under its subsidiary, I.EVR Motors Pvt Ltd. This plant is equipped to produce trapezoidal geometry coils-a key component of EVR's electric motor topology-at scale. With advanced automation, the facility is capable of manufacturing coils for up to 20,000 motors per month, with plans to increase capacity to 100,000 motors as demand surges.





Sajal Kishore, Managing Director, EVR Motors states,“Our industrialization strategy is deeply rooted in partnerships with leading players in the automotive industry. The motor manufacturing lines at EVR's partner facilities, Napino, EKA Mobility, and RSB Transmissions are poised to produce EVR's motors for a variety of vehicle segments, including two and three-wheelers, light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and e-buses partnerships represent a collective effort to accelerate the adoption of sustainable electric mobility solutions. The Manesar facility plays a critical role in supporting these collaborations.”





Eli Rozinsky, Founder & President, EVR Motors ,“Our focus has expanded from research and development to establishing industrial reliability and scalability. The shift involves creating robust manufacturing processes, building a dependable supply chain, and ensuring consistent quality for its motors across applications. By achieving this, we are paving the way for its TS-RFPM technology to become a global standard.”



In addition to meeting domestic demand, EVR Motors has set its sights on international markets. The Manesar facility will not only support Indian manufacturers but also cater to global clients by exporting its trapezoidal geometry coils. Exporting coils marks a significant step toward global scalability. EVR's ability to supply critical components to manufacturers worldwide underscores its industrial readiness and positions the company as a key player in the international electric motor market.



About Us



EVR Motors

is an Israeli firm which designs advanced electric motors to meet every customer's specific requirement. The company's electric motors are based on proprietary technology that reduces weight, volume, and cost relative to traditional state of the art motors. EVR Motors partners with OEMs and Tier 1s interested in manufacturing superior e-motors, and supports its partners through all the phases, from motor design through prototyping to manufacturing preparation.



EVR is now industrializing a variety of motors, suitable for most mobility and industrial applications in it's facilities in Israel.



Profile Sajal Kishore:

Sajal Kishore is the Managing Director for I.EVR Motors.



He has held key corporate functions in General Management, Corporate Strategy & Planning and Business Development. Former CEO at JS Power and Head Corporate Strategy & Planning at Napino. Holds MBA from Banaras Hindu University and an Industrial Engineering degree from RVCE.





Profile Eli Rozinsky:

Eli Rozinsky is the President & COO, Co-Founder of EVR Motors.



Start-up veteran, with a demonstrated history of working in the renewables, electric vehicles and IT industries. B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering. In 2012 together with Victor Kislev, and Ruslan Shabinski, Eli founded EVR Motors re-inventing electric motor topology.