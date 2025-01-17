(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Deep Robotics' robot dog pioneers smart inspection in Singapore power cable tunnel

January 17, 2025 by David Edwards

Deep Robotics , a Chinese developer of quadrupedal robotics, has crossed a major milestone with the deployment of its industrial-grade quadruped robot, the X30.

The robot, nicknamed“SPock” within Singapore's SP Group, is now operational in the country's extensive underground power transmission cable network, marking it the first Chinese quadruped robot to be deployed to an overseas power system.

The partnership with SP Group represents a critical step forward in Deep Robotics' global expansion and demonstrates the growing importance of emerging technologies such as robotics and digitization in infrastructure maintenance.

Transforming power cable inspection

SPock, adapted from the X30 model launched by Deep Robotics, has been patrolling sections of a 40-kilometer underground power transmission tunnel, as part of a pilot project designed to ensure the security of Singapore's electricity supply.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal imaging sensors, and advanced perception algorithms, the robot autonomously navigates the tunnels, screening for defects such as cracks, water seepage, and other anomalies.

It generates real-time reports at the close of each inspection, allowing maintenance staff to prioritize repairs and mitigate risks effectively.

SPock's capabilities extend beyond routine inspections. It serves as a first responder during emergencies, assessing situations and providing real-time updates without requiring human entry into potentially hazardous zones.

This innovation not only enhances safety but also significantly reduces operational costs, enabling frontline inspectors to focus on critical data analysis and repairs.

Following the success of the pilot, SP Group plans to apply SPock on a wider scale. This commitment toward greater efficiency and cost savings is expected to save 480 hours of manual inspection annually for the group.

Overcoming localization challenges

In deploying SPock in Singapore, Deep Robotics address unique challenges posed by the local environment. Unlike China's power infrastructure, Singapore's underground tunnels feature different layouts and cable placements, necessitating customized solutions.

“We had to adjust SPock's sensors, algorithms, and navigation logic to adapt to Singapore's specific requirements,” says Hank Cheng, senior sales manager and project lead at Deep Robotics. The team conducted extensive safety assessments and adjusted SPock's software over several months to ensure optimal performance.

The success of this project highlights Deep Robotics' ability to tailor its technology to diverse conditions, reinforcing its readiness for expansion into broader markets.“Localization is essential for international success,” the project lead says.

Human-machine collaboration

In addition to transforming the traditional mode of cable tunnel inspection, SPock's deployment has also fostered a collaborative environment within SP Group.

Rather than replacing human workers, the robot complements their efforts, allowing teams to focus on higher-value tasks and prepare themselves for a more technology-oriented future workplace.

In the meantime, SP Group's inspectors continue to train SPock by feeding the robot images of defects and simulated scenarios, enhancing its ability to detect anomalies. This iterative process ensures that the robot can stay ahead of evolving challenges.

Paving the way for global expansion

Deep Robotics' successful deployment of SPock in Singapore marks a pivotal moment in its international strategy. As developed nations like Singapore upgrade their industrial infrastructure through automation and digitization, this creates enormous opportunities for innovative solutions from Deep Robotics.

“Chinese technology, particularly in smart maintenance and automation, is leading the way globally,” says Cheng.“This gives us a competitive edge in markets that are in pursuit of advanced solutions.”

Deep Robotics' quadruped robots, including the X30 and its smaller counterpart, the X20, have already proven their versatility in various industries, including power generation, emergency response, and industrial inspections. Their ability to navigate complex environments and perform high-risk tasks makes them indispensable in scenarios requiring precision and reliability.

Setting a benchmark for future deployment

The SPock project has strategic implications for Deep Robotics' plan to go global. By proving the effectiveness of its technology in Singapore, Deep Robotics hopes to attract interest from other markets.“Singapore's adoption of our robot could inspire similar initiatives in other regions, creating new opportunities for our company,” says Cheng.

As Deep Robotics continues to innovate and expand its footprint, the company remains committed to advancing the capabilities of its robots. With a growing portfolio of successful deployments, it is poised to set new standards in automation and smart maintenance worldwide.

The SPock project exemplifies how robotics can enhance human work, improve safety, and drive efficiency. It also highlights the importance of human-machine collaboration in shaping a future where technology augments, rather than replaces, human capability.

“Our products have already demonstrated their value in China, and we're confident they will become benchmarks globally,” says Cheng.