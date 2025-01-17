(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Boulder Creek, Greenville, SC

Crescent Hill Apartments,

Spartanburg, SC

Roosevelt Gardens,

Orangeburg, SC

Spring Grove Apartments,

Taylors, SC

Cedar Moor Apartments, Raleigh, NC

Timber Ridge, Charlotte, NC Brentwood Crossing, High Point, NC

Approximately 25% of renters in each of these markets are severely rent burdened having to pay as much as 50% of their income on rent, according to the Harvard Joint Center for Studies.

"Infinity Management is thrilled to announce the acquisition of an affordable housing portfolio, marking a significant step in our commitment to preserving housing affordability for the next 20 years," said Infinity Real Estate Chief Investment Officer Gregory B. Jones.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the invaluable support of our equity partner,

American South Capital Partners. Together, we are ensuring that these homes remain accessible to families and individuals who need them most, reinforcing our shared mission to strengthen communities through sustainable and equitable housing solutions. Infinity and its partners are proud to play a role in creating long-term stability and opportunity, and we look forward to continuing this journey with partners who share our vision for a brighter future."

Infinity will use a portion of the investment to fund interior and exterior improvements across the portfolio including new appliances, cabinets and flooring. So as not to displace tenants, Infinity will complete the renovations while units are occupied. In addition to new security systems, Infinity also will address deferred maintenance repairing or replacing roofs, air conditioning and plumbing as needed.

"Infinity has extensive experience with this asset type and with their programmatic approach to unit renovations, they will bring much needed quality affordable housing to their respective markets," added David Alexander ASCP Managing Partner and CEO of Vintage Realty Company.

Upon completion, 100% of the units will be affordable to individuals and families earning 60% or less of the area median income ("AMI"), qualifying the investment for 100 percent of Community Reinvestment Act Credit. Additionally, through its non-profit partner Mercy Housing, each property will have a dedicated community coordinator that works with local organizations to provide supplemental services like after school care, financial literacy, and resume services for tenants.

ASCP invests in affordable housing real estate projects located in 10 Southern states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas). ASCP funds have collectively committed more than $176 million to 26 projects, financing more than 7,025 housing units – 82% of them affordable to families at less than 80% of the AMI.

"Maintaining this housing as affordable – as well as improving the quality of the housing - was critical to ASCP as an investor. This investment is making a tangible impact on the lives of the families living here. We've been true to our mission. We hope this new partnership with Infinity only continues to grow and impact more families across the South," said Deborah La Franchi, ASCP Managing Partner and SDS Capital Group CEO.

About American South Capital Partners

American South Capital Partners manages a family of real estate impact funds focused on investing in transformative projects in 10 states across the Southern U.S. American South Capital Partners, is a joint venture between Los Angeles-based impact fund manager SDS Capital Group ( ) and Vintage Realty Company, a Shreveport, Louisiana-based property developer/manager ( ).

Infinity Capital Partners, LLC

Infinity is an independent, privately owned alternative investment manager based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2002, Infinity's investors include high net worth individuals, family offices, wealth management firms, and institutional investors. Infinity has expanded its capabilities considerably over the past 20 years to now include not only its core fund of hedge funds business, but to additionally offer a broad suite of alternative investment offerings. These include dedicated teams focused on private real estate funds and private credit strategies, as well as the ability to offer clients custom hedge fund portfolios and unique access to special situation investments within the alternative investment space.

Media Contact:

Bruce Beck/DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.

[email protected]

(818) 540-8077

SOURCE American South Capital Partners