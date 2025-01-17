(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A significant polar vortex is set to bring severe cold temperatures across the United States this weekend, with the National Weather Service warning of dangerous conditions that will affect millions of Americans. The cold outbreak will extend "basically anywhere from the Rockies eastward," according to NWS meteorologist Zack Taylor.Wind chills in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest are expected to reach between -30°F to -40°F, with some areas possibly seeing wind chills as low as -50°F. These temperatures pose serious risks of hypothermia and frostbite to exposed skin.Even southern regions unaccustomed to severe cold will face challenging conditions. Cities including Dallas, Atlanta, and Charlotte can expect high temperatures to fall below freezing. Morning lows may drop below freezing as far south as Houston, New Orleans, and Tallahassee – approximately 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year.Economic Impact and PreparationLocal businesses, particularly those in regions unaccustomed to severe cold, may face various challenges:-Increased heating costs-Potential supply chain delays due to hazardous travel conditions-Reduced customer traffic during extreme cold periods"During severe weather events, businesses need to focus first on safety while also maintaining operations where possible," notes Mike Nobel COO of MatchAwards , a platform connecting businesses with support resources. The organization recommends businesses review their emergency preparedness plans and ensure they have access to working capital if needed.Essential Safety Measures:-Stay informed about local weather updates-Limit outdoor exposure during extreme cold-Ensure adequate heating in homes and businesses-Protect water pipes from freezing-Check on vulnerable community members-Keep emergency supplies on handWeather experts emphasize that while some areas may not break historical records, the forecasted temperatures still pose serious risks. Communities and businesses are encouraged to prioritize safety and prepare for conditions that could persist through the end of January.For businesses seeking financial support during weather-related disruptions, assistance is available through local economic development organizations and platforms like MatchAwards, where you can connect with government contracts, lenders and other businesses in this time of need.

