Charleston Native Selected As IVMF Ambassador To Champion Military-Connected Entrepreneurship

Charleston native Moniek James selected as a 2025 IVMF Ambassador, set to empower Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs locally.

- Moniek James, 2025 IVMF AmbassadorCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moniek James, a Charleston native, veteran, and accomplished entrepreneur, has been selected as a 2025 Ambassador for the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). This prestigious program unites entrepreneurial leaders from across the country with the mission to enhance local ecosystems for Veteran and Military Spouse entrepreneurs.Born and raised in Charleston, James credits her Lowcountry roots with shaping her leadership journey and entrepreneurial spirit. Now, in her new role as an IVMF Ambassador, she is focused on connecting military-connected business owners with critical resources, fostering collaboration, and creating opportunities for growth in Charleston and beyond.“As someone who grew up in Charleston, it's an incredible honor to return in this role,” said James.“The city's rich history and dynamic business community are inspiring, and I'm committed to ensuring that Veteran and Military Spouse entrepreneurs here have access to the tools, networks, and support they need to thrive.”IVMF, housed at Syracuse University, empowers military-connected entrepreneurs by providing access to education, resources, and a national network of leaders. Ambassadors are selected based on their demonstrated leadership, entrepreneurial expertise, and commitment to making a tangible impact in their communities. Over the next year, James will collaborate with other ambassadors, local stakeholders, and national partners to develop initiatives that strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem for Veterans and Military Spouses.Although her Ecosystem Leadership Project is still being finalized, James has expressed a strong commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by military-connected entrepreneurs.“I want to create initiatives that foster collaboration, innovation, and measurable impact,” she shared.“Whether through workshops, resource directories, or networking events, my goal is to design programs that empower business owners and strengthen our community.”As a marketing strategist and AI consultant, James brings a wealth of experience and innovation to her ambassadorship. She is the founder of Renegade Creative Media Group , a consultancy that helps small and medium-sized businesses refine their brand messaging, streamline content strategies, and integrate AI tools for greater efficiency. Her expertise has positioned her as a thought leader, and she is frequently sought after as a speaker and trainer.Charleston's vibrant military presence, coupled with its growing entrepreneurial community, makes it a prime location for this work. In addition to her focus on Charleston, James plans to extend her efforts to Augusta, GA, leveraging her role as an IVMF Ambassador to connect the two regions and expand access to resources for military-connected business owners.For more information about Moniek James and her initiatives as an IVMF Ambassador, visit moniekjames .About the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF):The IVMF at Syracuse University is dedicated to advancing the lives of military veterans and their families. Through innovative programs, education, and resources, the IVMF empowers veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members to thrive in their entrepreneurial and professional pursuits.

