Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Vaporizers (TLS-707)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a

vaper, I wanted a convenient way to store, access, and charge vapes for personal use and to share with others in a pleasant, attractive, and warm environment," said an inventor, from Inverness, Fla., "so I invented the VAPE - A - RAMA. My design would allow vapes to be in an easy to access place and would also be charged for instant use."

The invention provides a new accessory for the users of vaporizers. In doing so, it offers a unique charging base/station and organizer for up to eight vaporizers. As a result, it ensures the batteries are charged and ready for use. It also would warm the liquids within the vaporizers' reservoirs. The invention features a multifunctional and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for users of e-cigarettes or vaporizers.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-707, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED