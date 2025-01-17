BMO Pledges $3 Million To Support L.A. Wildfire Relief, Recovery And Rebuilding Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BMO Being Used as Distribution Site for Those Impacted by Fires

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- BMO announced today it is pledging $3 million to community organizations in the Los Angeles area to support wildfire relief and recovery efforts and address emerging needs as rebuilding begins.

"The scale of this tragedy is overwhelming, and our thoughts remain with the thousands of people impacted by these devastating wildfires and the first responders putting themselves at risk to provide relief," said Darrel Hackett, CEO, BMO U.S. "This pledge reflects our deep commitment to the Southern California communities we serve as they begin the difficult process of recovering and rebuilding. The road to recovery will be long, and we're here to work alongside the communities that have been affected and offer our help."

Earlier this week, BMO hosted local engineering and construction industry leaders in Los Angeles for a conference, where support for rebuilding and industry collaboration was discussed.

Today's commitment is in addition to BMO's recent $100,000 donation to two local organizations, the United Way LA (UWLA) Wildfire Response Fund and Direct Relief Wildfire Response , as well as its ongoing annual support of the American Red Cross Emergency Relief Fund .

BMO Stadium Distribution Event

On January 17, with financial support from BMO, L.A.'s BMO Stadium is serving as a distribution site for supplies and clothing for people impacted by the fires. The American Red Cross is leading the process along with Los Angeles professional sports teams, including LAFC and Angel City FC.

Volunteers will distribute personal hygiene kits, food, water, and other essentials between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. More information can be found here .

If you live in or own a business that operates in the impacted areas, go to BMO

to find information about how we're supporting our customers.

