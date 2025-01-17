Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Record Earnings

Net for the fourth quarter of 2024, were $1.40 million, which represents an increase of $169.3 thousand or 13.8% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.38 for the same quarter in 2023, respectively.

Net earnings year-to-date increased by 4.10% or by $202.5 thousand, to $5.1 million, as compared to $4.9 million for the previous year. For the full year of 2024, net earnings per share was $1.60, as compared with $1.54 for the full year of 2023.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“2024 was a very good year for the Bank, with new records set for total assets, deposits, loans, revenue and consolidated net profit. In addition, credit quality remains strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at year-end.

During 2024 the Bank purchased a building in Corona and plans to open its fifth branch office in 1Q'25. So far, business development efforts have been very productive, with the new branch having over $9 million in deposits at year-end.

In 2023 the Bank became a member of the Card Brand Association and began to offer Credit Card processing (or Merchant Services) to its customers. Not only does this service provide an additional non-interest source of revenue, but the Bank has also been able to provide significant savings and transparency to its customers. For every business, efficient and cost effective processing of electronic payments has become a very important part of managing cash flow. In the future we can envision expanding this service outside of our immediate market; and the revenue from this service becoming an increasingly important part of the Bank's business model.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2024, total assets were $466.7 million, an increase of $20.3 million or 4.54% over $446.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased by $29.0 million or 9.08% to $348.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company's core deposits represent 97.31% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by $25.9 million or 14.45% to $205.2 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $179.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and two as of December 31, 2023. OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $3.3 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $433.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $234.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.45% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $437.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $238.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $816.5 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, or an increase of 20.5% as compared with $677.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to the Company's merchant services processing revenue that reached $134.0 thousand, representing an increase of $77.1 thousand during the fourth quarter as compared to $56.8 thousand for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and $2.2 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $555.0 thousand, which represents an increase of $64.2 thousand or 13.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $490.6 thousand for the same quarter last year. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 was approximately 28.5%.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.