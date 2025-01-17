FOODTECH INTERNATIONAL INC. INTRODUCES NEW CHAIRMAN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Foodtech International Inc (TSX:FTI)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FTI Foodtech International Inc. (TSX­ Venture Symbol: FTI) ("FTI" or "the Company") ( ) has appointed Stephen Brown as the Chairman of the Board, effective immediately, while he also continues as the President/Chief Executive Officer."I am very pleased to welcome Stephen as my successor," commented William Hullah, outgoing Chairman of the Board of FTI. "The talent Stephen brings in business execution and his extensive experience in senior public markets will benefit FTI in delivering its ongoing expanding business strategy." Mr. Hullah will remain as a member of the Board of FTI.Mr. Brown's entrepreneurial background from the early 2000's to current day has led to numerous business successes, where Mr. Brown developed industry alliances in the entertainment/media and technology fields, partnering with brands providing content for companies such as British Telecom, Microsoft, Disney and many more. Mr. Brown developed industry alliances with brands including Sony Music, Warner Bros, and EMI, providing one of the world's largest on-line video catalogs, where he took the company public, reaching a market cap of more thf1n $500 million.In addition to Mr. Brown's experience in senior public markets, his involvement in numerous technology companies and projects will further enhance future opportunities.The Company has pledged to issue shares to long-serving and dedicated Board Members as a bonus for their service, subject to the approval of the TSX-V.About FT1 Foodtech International Inc.The company is focused on developing, marketing, distributing and selling its products within the Cosmetic and Skincare field that is one of the fastest growing industries worldwide; .The company looks forward to expanding on the agreement with Portofino Cosmetic that recently entered in to:The Company headquarters has relocated to 320 Granville Street, Suite 1370, Vancouver, BC, V6BOG5.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For more information, contact:Stephen Brown, Chairman/President/CEO FTI Foodtech International Inc....

Stephen Brown

Portofino Cosmetic Inc

+1 236-881-2211

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.