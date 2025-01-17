IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF LPL FINANCIAL WHO SUFFERED LOSSES DUE TO FINANCIAL MISMANAGEMENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

If You Suffered Losses Due to LPL Financial's Failure to Act in Your Best Interest, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes announces the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 24-00485) against LPL after the brokerage firm's mismanagement of a family's accounts caused them to suffer losses of up to $500,000 in damages. The law firm urges all current and former customers of LPL Financial who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 24-00485) against LPL Financial on the behalf of a family seeking to recover up to $500,000 in damages, in connection with the mismanagement of a Special Needs Trust and individual accounts by their financial advisor.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, LPL and its financial advisor failed to make any trades in the customers' accounts for over four years, while continuing to charge management fees, resulting in lost opportunity damages. Further, the financial advisor's failure to provide critical, time-sensitive forms caused the family to incur substantial fines.KlaymanToskes' investigation found that the family brought the matter to the attention of LPL Financial, but their concerns were ignored, as LPL claimed it reviewed the matter and found no improper activity. Furthermore, the law firm's investigation uncovered allegations that the advisor was distracted by an undisclosed outside business activity, which LPL Financial failed to detect or supervise. This lack of oversight and failure to act in the clients' best interest resulted in significant harm to the family.Current and former customers of LPL Financial who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Steven D. Toskes, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

...

