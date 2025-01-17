CSG Czechoslovak Group Launches MSM Group North America Inc. And Appoints Jason W. Gaines As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mr. Gaines has over 20 years of experience in the munitions industry, primarily focusing on large and medium-caliber ammunition, artillery, energetics, propulsion, pyrotechnics and demilitarization services. He, along with the company, will be based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

MSM Group North America, Inc. aims to establish itself as a key player within the U.S. Munitions Industrial Base (MIB), providing essential products and services to the U.S. Armed Forces. Through its efforts, the company aims to strengthen the base, bolstering the resilience of the MIB, investing in its team and advanced technology, all while ensuring dependable execution and delivery for its customers.

"The launch of MSM Group North America, Inc. is another step forward by CSG to contribute to the stability and growth of the American defense and industrial sectors," said

Michal Strnad, owner and chairman of CSG. "Following CSG's recent acquisition of The Kinetic Group, we are doubling down on our commitment to the U.S. and supporting its national security interests," added Mr. Strnad.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have been chosen to lead MSM Group North America, Inc. and to become part of the CSG Group of companies," said Jason Gaines, MSM Group North America's CEO. "I am eager to contribute to the expansion and strength of the U.S. Munitions Industrial Base. My aim is to uphold the high standards set by the CSG team and MSM Group through our unwavering commitment to execution, customer partnerships, and investment in people and technology.

Jason W. Gaines Professional Biography

Prior to his new appointment, Mr. Gaines spent over 20 years in various leadership roles at General Dynamics - Ordnance and Tactical Systems to include the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Munition Systems business, overseeing operations across a broad portfolio of munitions programs. Mr. Gaines has a demonstrated track record of partnering with his customers and industry teammates and will seek to do the same for MSM Group North America, Inc.

An outspoken advocate for the U.S. Munitions Industrial Base, Mr. Gaines is the chairman of the NDIA Industrial Committee of Ammunition Producers (ICAP). He was also a long-standing Executive Board of Directors member for the Munitions Industrial Base Task Force (MIBTF), demonstrating his continued commitment to supporting and advancing the U.S. MIB. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Mercer University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tampa.

About MSM Group

MSM Group is an industrial and technological holding that brings together several traditional defense industry companies, including ZVS holding, VOP Nováky, Vývoj Martin, IMK 14 Oktobar and FM Granada. Based in Slovakia, Spain, and Serbia, these companies cover the entire munitions life cycle-from development and production to inspection, life extension, and disposal. Additionally, they design and manufacture defense equipment, such as tank protection systems. MSM Group operates under the CSG Defense division of the multinational Czechoslovak Group (CSG).

About CSG Czechoslovak Group

The global industrial-technology group CSG is owned by Czech entrepreneur Michal Strnad. It focuses on the development and production of strategically important products, systems and technologies in defense, aerospace, automotive and other areas. With key manufacturing plants in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, Italy, India, Great Britain and the USA, CSG exports its products worldwide. The Group continuously invests in the development of its companies and at the same time, expands in its core businesses. Among its key companies are the Czech car manufacturer Tatra Trucks, the producer of artillery ammunition MSM Group and the Czech radar manufacturer Eldis. In the USA, CSG owns the Kinetic Group, which includes renowned small caliber ammunition brands such as Federal, Remington, Speer, CCI as well as Fiocchi of America, operating in the same sector. CSG employes over 14,000 employees across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2023, the Group's consolidated revenues reached EUR 1.73 billion. CSG's main sectors include engineering, automotive, railway, aerospace, defense and small-caliber ammunition production. CSG products can be found on all continents thanks to its strong pro-export orientation.

