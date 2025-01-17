Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Golf Ball Retrieval Device (TLS-699)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and strain-free way to pick up a ball from the ground," said an inventor, from

Ocala, Fla., "so I invented the BALL PICK. My design eliminates the stress and strain associated with bending or kneeling to pick up a golf ball."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient ball retrieval accessory for golfers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend, kneel, or get out of the cart. As a result, it reduces strain, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-699, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

