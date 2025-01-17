(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Rentokil Initial PLC (“Rentokil” or the“Company”) (NYSE: RTO) for violations of the securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Rentokil common stock between December 1, 2023 and September 10, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

On November 26, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rentokil experienced levels of disruption in the early pilots of the Terminix integration; (2) Rentokil experienced significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges integrating Terminix; (3) the disruption and execution challenges imperiled Rentokil's integration plan for Terminix; (4) Rentokil and Terminix were still two separate businesses that were not yet integrated; (5) Rentokil's failure to integrate Terminix negatively impacted the Company's business and operations, particularly organic revenue growth in North America; and (6) as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, Rentokil's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $200,000 in Rentokil's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (...) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 27, 2025 .

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact :

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: ...

