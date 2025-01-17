Stoch Analytics Announces VM-22 Updates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Stiefeling, CEO and Cofounder of Stoch AnalyticsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stoch Analytics Limited , an actuarial software company, today announced key updates to support the incoming Valuation Manual Section 22 (VM-22) statutory reporting standard in the United States.VM-22 is expected to significantly increase insurer's computational demands, mandating stochastic valuation frameworks for life insurance products with no, or limited, equity exposure."Our team has a long track record of providing the most powerful CPU driven actuarial models for stochastic applications, so we had a very strong starting point in adding VM-22 specific capabilities. Two areas we focused on are to provide FIA writers with a fast and cost-effective solution as well as creating a dedicated module to support the PRT market" said Chris Stiefeling, CEO and Cofounder of Stoch Analytics .The updates will provide customers with an out-of-the-box solution for VM-22, including:. Preconfigured analytics including sensitivities, forecasts, and attribution of changes. Automated templates for reporting, documentation, and actuarial reports. Highly efficient, low-cost and provider agnostic cloud compute capabilities"We are excited that we can help ease insurers VM-22 implementation pain in two ways: (1) they can consider moving blocks of business to ATLAS for unrivalled seriatim compute power on CPU, or (2) they can use our inforce compression service, alongside their existing actuarial software, to achieve compression ratios in excess of 300:1 while accurately replicating liability and asset results versus seriatim runs" said Ricky Power, Chief Growth Officer of Stoch Analytics. "A number of customers are already kicking the tires on the new VM-22 enhancements in ATLAS and we expect many more demos and trials to kick off early in 2025 as companies look to adopt VM-22 at their earliest opportunity."About Stoch Analytics LimitedStoch Analytics develops, sells, and supports high-performance stochastic modeling solutions for the life insurance industry. These solutions include the company's flagship ATLAS software suite used for pricing, valuation and projection of insurance asset and liability portfolios. Atlas is well known for its unrivalled compute power on CPU and is licensed by some of the world's largest insurance companies. The company acquired the ATLAS software suite from Oliver Wyman in 2023. For more information, visit .

John McKenna

Stoch Analytics

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.