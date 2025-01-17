Inventhelp Inventor Develops Front Access Hardware Turning Device (TGR-118)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective device that would aid in the clamping of multiple material items for a secure connection point with forward access for tightening and loosening," said an inventor, from Juneau, Alaska, "so I invented the HOSE CLAMP ADAPTER. My design would eliminate any left or right circular motion."

The invention provides a new hardware device for accessing forward-mounted tightening components. In doing so, it eliminates the frustrations associated with left or right hand-based tightening in a circular motion. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers, building construction workers, HVAC installers, electricians, auto mechanics, etc.

