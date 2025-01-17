عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops Front Access Hardware Turning Device (TGR-118)


PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective device that would aid in the clamping of multiple material items for a secure connection point with forward access for tightening and loosening," said an inventor, from Juneau, Alaska, "so I invented the HOSE CLAMP ADAPTER. My design would eliminate any left or right circular motion."

The invention provides a new hardware device for accessing forward-mounted tightening components. In doing so, it eliminates the frustrations associated with left or right hand-based tightening in a circular motion. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers, building construction workers, HVAC installers, electricians, auto mechanics, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TGR-118, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

