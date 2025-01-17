Aleut Secures Seat On GSA OASIS+ Small Business Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Management Services, LLC (Aleut) has secured a position on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) One Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) Total Small Business (SB) contract vehicle, encompassing two key domains: Management and Advisory, as well as Technical and Engineering (T&E). This dual-domain award underscores Aleut's diverse capabilities and enhances its ability to provide customized solutions to agencies across a broad range of mission-critical services.

The GSA OASIS+ program, building upon the success of its predecessor, offers federal agencies streamlined, flexible access to tailored products, services, and solutions from a large, diverse pool of top-tier industry contractors. Organized by functional domains tied to specific NAICS codes, OASIS+ SB enables federal customers to match their unique requirements with qualified partners like Aleut.

Aleut's inclusion in the Management and Advisory domain equips the company to assist federal agencies in improving performance, addressing administrative challenges, and achieving mission goals. Meanwhile, the T&E domain allows Aleut to leverage its specialized expertise, including engineering and other technical professional skills, to address complex operational challenges and deliver critical support.

"Our inclusion in the GSA OASIS+SB IDIQ contract vehicle empowers Aleut to expand the range of services available to our customers in the most efficient and cost-effective way," said Geoff Vaughan,

Senior Vice President of Mission & Technology Services. "As an Alaska Native corporation, this vital contract vehicle not only enhances our capabilities for growth but directly benefits our shareholders."

With no program ceilings, a five-year base period, and an additional five-year option, OASIS+ SB enables long-term planning, and the delivery of innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of government agencies. As a 100% Small Business Set-Aside contract, with the flexibility to implement Socio-Economic Set-Asides at the task order level, OASIS+ SB fosters equitable access to the federal marketplace. It creates valuable opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses to contribute to government initiatives.

ABOUT ALEUT

Aleut Management Services LLC

(Aleut) is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant specializing in delivering professional development and training, engineering, and technical support services, including research and development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E), technical operations, and strategic services to federal agencies. Aleut holds an ISO 9001:2015 certification and functions as a wholly owned subsidiary of

Aleut Federal , a holding company for the federal subsidiaries of

The Aleut Corporation .

Established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971, The Aleut Corporation is one of 12 original regional Alaska Native corporations. Aleut Federal's diversified portfolio includes Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) certified and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) subsidiaries, offering specialized capabilities to meet the diverse needs of federal clients.

Berlyn Martin

Aleut Federal, LLC

Phone: 586-337-5828

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC

