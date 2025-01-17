Siebert Williams Shank Foundation Donates $100,000 To Support L.A. Wildfire Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SWS selects 2 charitable causes providing aid to affected Angelenos and first responders - California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Williams Shank & Co. (SWS), in response to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, is donating $100,000 from the SWS Foundation to nonprofit organizations providing support for residents impacted by the disaster with $50,000 going to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund and $50,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation .

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires that have wrecked communities across Los Angeles,” said Suzanne Shank, CEO of Siebert Williams Shank.“We salute the bravery of first responders and relief workers operating around the clock to combat this disaster, and we stand ready to support the hard work of rebuilding these resilient communities in the days and years ahead.”

“Ending this unprecedented disaster will require the attention and resources of organizations that extend well beyond the Los Angeles area,” said SWS President of Infrastructure & Public Finance Gary Hall.“I am based in California, and SWS has employees throughout the state, including Los Angeles. Our friends and family are in Los Angeles. We understand that the road to recovery is long, and we will do everything possible to ensure that everyone affected gets the assistance they need.”

The California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund provides resources for numerous critical recovery services, including housing, case management, mental health, and medical care for displaced residents. It also aids in rebuilding essential infrastructure like emergency communication systems and offers financial disaster assistance, labor law education, and immigration services to low-wage workers and immigrant families.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation, the official nonprofit arm of the LAFD, provides vital equipment and funds critical programs to help the LAFD save lives and protect communities.

“It is crucial that we all support the relief workers and organizations working to combat these fires and rebuild these communities,” said Sobani Warner, President of the SWS Foundation.

The Siebert Williams Shank Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Shank Williams Cisneros (SWC) family of companies. It was established in 2020 with the mission of helping advance equity and equality, particularly in the communities in which the firm serves and operates.

Dually headquartered in New York, NY and Oakland, CA, SWS is an independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research and advisory services. Its mission is to exceed expectations through value-added results and leave a lasting impact on the sectors, corporations and communities it serves. SWS counts over 80 Fortune 100 companies among its clients.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Thomas Butler – ... – 646-213-1802 Nick Eilerson – ... – 646-205-7627