Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
17 JANUARY 2025
Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 16 January 2025 was 98.5p per share.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
