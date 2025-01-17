Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86



NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

17 JANUARY 2025

Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 16 January 2025 was 98.5p per share.

