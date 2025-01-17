(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86



DIVIDEND DECLARATION

17 JANUARY 2025

The Board is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 2.0p per share, which will be paid on 14 March 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 27 February 2025 and the record date for payment will be 28 February 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181