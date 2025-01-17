Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Protects Victims Of Workplace Age Discrimination In LA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading SoCal law firm offers age discrimination services across six counties, offering free case evaluations to protect workers aged 40 and above.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. , a prominent employment law practice, offers legal services to combat workplace age discrimination across Los Angeles, Kern, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura Counties. The firm's initiative addresses the growing concern of age discrimination, with a study showing that 21% of workers in the US have experienced age-based discrimination in the workplace.

"Age discrimination remains a persistent challenge in California" states Mr. Michael Akopyan, spokesperson for Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "We're committed to protecting workers aged 40 and above who face unfair treatment of every kind up to and including wrongful termination."

The California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) prohibits employers with five or more employees from discriminating against workers and job applicants aged 40 and older based on their age. This includes discriminatory actions, such as:

.Refusal to hire

.Termination

.Denial of promotions

.Unequal pay or benefits

.Creation of a hostile work environment

"Age discrimination undermines the value and dignity of seasoned employees, and our firm is dedicated to holding employers accountable for such behavior," said Akopyan.

The firm's experienced attorneys, Michael Akopyan and Ani Akopyan, offer tailored legal services to victims of age discrimination, including:

.Filing claims under state and federal anti-discrimination laws.

.Negotiating with employers for fair resolutions.

.Pursuing litigation and trial when necessary to secure justice.

The firm's strategically located offices across Southern California make legal representation more accessible to victims of age discrimination. The main office in Encino serves as the headquarters, with additional locations in Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Bakersfield, and Ventura.

Client testimonials reflect the firm's dedication to excellence. One client commented: "The Akopyan Law firm is spectacular! They are extremely professional, and if you want your case fought with vigor, you must consult Ani and Michael Akopyan. Just look at their track record of wins for their clients and their many years of experience."

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., has a successful track record (case-results/ ) of representing clients in age discrimination cases. The firm's attorneys are well-versed in employment law and are prepared to use their knowledge and experience to help victims pursue all available legal remedies.

Another client noted as follows: "I was referred to Akopyan law by a friend. Had a free phone call consultation with Ani Akopyan. Very friendly and professional. She guided and helped me with my concern thoroughly."

The firm's commitment to accessibility is demonstrated through complimentary case evaluations, allowing potential clients to understand their legal options without financial burden. "I've worked with Michael on a number of occasions and he has been great. He is extremely knowledgeable and is a good problem solver," added another satisfied client.

For more information about Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. and to schedule a complimentary case evaluation, please call +1 (818) 509-9975 or visit the law firm's website (contact-us/ ). The firm's blog at blog/ offers valuable resources and insights into employment law matters.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. (about-us/ ) is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Los Angeles Office:

15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645

Encino, California 91436

Phone: (818) 509-9975



Bakersfield Office:

4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B

Bakersfield, California 93309

Phone: (661) 874-4118



Orange Office:

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422



Riverside Office:

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421



San Bernardino Office:

473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200

San Bernardino, California 92408

Phone: (909) 966-5204



Ventura Office:

300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900

Oxnard, California 93036

Phone: (805) 504-1205



