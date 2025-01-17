Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Backpack-Style Leaf/Heat Blower (SGM-412)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to disperse warm air over wet leaves or various outdoor surfaces for drying and even melting ice," said an inventor, from

Alpena, Ark., "so I invented the WARM AIR BACKPACK. My design could save time and reduce manual labor."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved backpack-style leaf blower for discharging heat. In doing so, it can be used on wet leaves, roof surfaces, driveways, walkways, steps, etc. As a result, it allows for effective leaf propulsion and snow/ice melting and removal. It also increases efficiency. The invention features a portable and ergonomic design that is easy to carry and use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscaping service providers, snow removal contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-412, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

