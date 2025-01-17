Georgian Prime Minister Concludes His Visit To Azerbaijan
Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze concluded his
working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on January 17.
Azernews reports that a guard of honor was
lined up for the Georgian Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev
International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of
both countries.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze was seen off by Azerbaijan's
Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.
