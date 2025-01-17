Nexos.Ai Launches An Enterprise AI Orchestration Platform With Funding Led By Index Ventures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILNIUS, Lithuania, January 17, 2025 – nexos.ai , a pioneering AI infrastructure company, today emerges from stealth with an announcement of $8 million funding led by Ventures, with participation from Creandum and Dig Ventures. nexos.ai is solving one of the most pressing challenges businesses face in 2025: how to efficiently deploy, manage, and optimize an increasingly complex ecosystem of AI models across their organizations.

nexos.ai was co-founded in late 2024 by Tomas Okmanas and Eimantas Sabaliauskas, the co-founders of several successful businesses including Nord Security (valued at $3 billion). The round attracted investment from prominent angels including Olivier Pomel (CEO of Datadog), Sebastian Siemiatkowski (CEO of Klarna), through Flat Capital, Ilkka Paananen (CEO of Supercell) and Avishai Abrahami (CEO of

As companies race to integrate AI capabilities, they face mounting complexity in managing multiple AI models, controlling costs, and ensuring reliable performance. The idea for nexos.ai emerged from Okmanas' firsthand experience, where he struggled to integrate AI across several companies he was involved with – despite spending over $100k per month on large language models (LLM) usage in some cases. Conversations with other companies revealed the same pattern: businesses were eager to deploy AI, but lacked the infrastructure to create high-quality, secure, flexible and cost-effective applications at scale.

nexos.ai has solved this problem by building an AI operating system for enterprises, enabling them to harness and deploy hundreds of AI models through a single, seamless platform.

“Companies know that AI is an operational and competitive necessity, but they're drowning in the challenges of managing multiple models, controlling costs and ensuring accurate and reliable performance,” said Okmanas, CEO and co-founder of“At the same time, AI models are becoming increasingly autonomous and capable of handling complex tasks with minimal human intervention. We've built nexos.ai to be the enterprise-grade platform that makes working with AI as intuitive as working with human teams – providing the infrastructure and oversight to make sure these models perform at their best while remaining cost-effective and secure.”

The nexos.ai platform will launch in Q1 2025, and is already being tested by several major international companies for use cases such as automated customer support. It provides access to over 200 AI models from leading providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta. Key capabilities include:



Smart model routing and load balancing to optimize performance and costs

Intelligent caching that can significantly reduce costs for repeated queries

Comprehensive monitoring and analytics for AI operations

Enterprise-grade security and compliance controls Automated performance optimization across model providers



“nexos.ai is a critical solution for any enterprise deploying AI at scale, where managing the inherently complex ecosystem of large language models, AI agents, and applications with varying levels of autonomy becomes essential. The demand for such solutions is expected to grow exponentially in the coming months and years,” said Hannah Seal, Partner at Index Ventures.“Tomas and his team have consistently demonstrated their ability to tackle complex challenges by creating products that deliver elegant, simple solutions - and this one might be their most consequential yet.”

For more information and to join the waitlist, visit

About Tomas Okmanas

Tomas Okmanas is a tech-driven entrepreneur, investor, and co-founder of multiple global startups across both B2C and B2B sectors. He is best known for co-founding Nord Security, a leading global cybersecurity company that provides the world's most advanced VPN service, NordVPN. Tomas consistently demonstrates strong business acumen, whether by bootstrapping ventures like Oxylabs, a market-leading web intelligence collection platform, or by fostering growth from the earliest stages, as seen with hosting provider Hostinger, now globally recognized as the fastest-growing brand in its market. One of his most recent ventures is a rapidly growing AI startup aiming to become the ultimate AI orchestration platform for the agentic era.

Tomas' key strengths lies in his ability to leverage technology to scale businesses and brands across diverse industries, from health-tech to sports. He owns the rising basketball brand, the BC London Lions, and is a part-owner of the Euroleague championship-winning and history-rich BC Žalgiris. Additionally, he co-founded the tech accelerator Tesonet and holds the majority share of media company Mediatech. Under his leadership, the combined talent pool across his ventures now exceeds 3,000 people.

About Index Ventures

Index Ventures is a global venture capital firm that backs exceptional entrepreneurs. We help founders turn their bold ideas into global businesses and, through the companies they build, have a long-lasting and positive impact on the world around us. Index-backed businesses are supported by an experienced team of investors, strategists, and an extensive global network built over three decades of startup investing. Working side-by-side through the scale-up journey, we forge deep and long-lasting relationships with founders and their teams across many industries and geographies.

About Creandum

Founded in 2003, Creandum is a leading pan-European early-stage venture capital firm. The firm's portfolio of 150+ companies includes some of Europe's most successful tech companies across a wide range of industries, including Spotify, Klarna, Depop, Trade Republic, Pleo, and neo4j. Today, every sixth company is a billion dollar company or more. Creandum's advisory teams are based in Stockholm, London, Berlin, and San Francisco and offer extensive operational expertise to support the funds' portfolio companies from seed to exit to become global category leaders. Learn more at

About nexos.ai

nexos.ai is a cutting-edge AI infrastructure company providing a centralized platform for enterprises to seamlessly integrate and manage multiple AI models. Founded in 2024 by Tomas Okmanas and Eimantas Sabaliauskas, who also co-founded several bootstrapped global ventures including the $3B cybersecurity unicorn Nord Security and Oxylabs, nexos.ai addresses the urgent enterprise need to efficiently deploy, manage, and optimize AI models within organizations. Originating in the ecosystem of Lithuania-based tech accelerator Tesonet, the company attracted its first investment of $8M in early 2025 from Index Ventures, Creandum, Dig Ventures, and a number of prominent angel investors.











