Dr. Mark Skousen,“America's Economist,” Shares Strategies To Beat Inflation And Secure Financial Stability

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Mark Skousen , renowned economist, expert, and bestselling author, suggests that one of the most pressing challenges for Americans today is how to beat inflation and build financial security.

“Inflation is here to stay,” warns Skousen.“We've entered a period of permanent inflation due to the Fed's 2% inflation target policy and excessive spending. Inflation erodes the value of your hard-earned money, making it critical to adopt smart financial strategies to preserve and grow your wealth.”

Dr. Skousen emphasizes the importance of making informed financial decisions to combat rising costs and safeguard one's economic future. Among the most effective methods, he highlights the role of investments, such as stocks, to protect against inflation. Historically, stocks have offered returns that outpace inflation, making them a valuable tool for long-term wealth building.

“Investing in the right stocks is just one of many ways to ensure your money works for you instead of against you,” says Skousen.“A diversified investment portfolio can help you stay ahead of inflation while minimizing risks.”

In addition to exploring the benefits of investments, Dr. Skousen encourages Americans to focus on broader financial habits. He identifies two key areas for combating inflation:

~ Sound Fiscal Policies: Skousen urges policymakers to reduce the national deficit and curtail the inflation of the money supply. These steps, he explains, are essential for creating a stable economic environment.

~ Personal Financial Discipline: Individuals can strengthen their financial resilience by adopting habits such as budgeting, saving, and avoiding unnecessary debt.

“Beating inflation requires both personal action and systemic reform,” Skousen explains.“Americans can build lasting financial stability by combining disciplined financial habits with smart investment strategies.”

Dr. Skousen provides insights into navigating current economic challenges through his award-winning newsletter, Forecasts & Strategies. The publication offers actionable advice on investments, financial planning, and wealth preservation, equipping readers with the tools to thrive in today's economic climate.

About Mark Skousen

Dr. Mark Skousen, known as“America's Economist,” is a distinguished economist, bestselling author, and investment advisor. With over four decades of experience, he has been a trusted voice in financial education and wealth management. Dr. Skousen has taught at prestigious institutions, including Columbia Business School, and currently holds the Doti-Spogli Chair of Free Enterprise at Chapman University. He is the author of the bestselling book The Maxims of Wall Street and the producer of FreedomFest,“the world's largest gathering of free minds,” to be held in Palm Springs, California, this June 11-14, 2025.

