Choice Health At Home Completes Acquisition Of Family Tree Private Care, Expanding Full Continuum Of Home-Based Care

- David Jackson, CEO, FounderTYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Choice Health at Home (“Choice”), a leading multi-state provider of home health , hospice, personal care, and rehabilitation services, is proud to announce the of Family Tree Private Care (“Family Tree”), one of the largest private care operators in the United States. This transaction further establishes Choice Health at Home as a premier operator offering a comprehensive continuum of care, including private care, to patients across Texas, Colorado, and the Southwestern U.S.“This is a transformative moment for Choice Health at Home,” said David Jackson, CEO of Choice.“We are humbled to welcome Family Tree Private Care into the Choice family. This partnership not only expands our geographic presence but also enhances our service offerings, ensuring we provide high-quality, patient-centered care at every stage of the aging journey. Family Tree's strong reputation, built on an impressive growth trajectory and a commitment to excellence, aligns perfectly with our mission to serve as a comprehensive destination for care in the home.”Family Tree has a storied history of excellence, completing over 20 acquisitions since 2017 and building a reputation as a leader in private caregiving, nursing, and care management services. With this merger, Family Tree's operations in major markets across Texas and Colorado will integrate into Choice's growing network, reinforcing its infrastructure and paving the way for long-term strategic growth.Daniel Gottschalk, CEO of Family Tree, shared his enthusiasm for the merger:“Joining forces with Choice Health at Home represents an incredible opportunity to expand our mission of transforming the aging experience. Our shared commitment to client-centric care and innovation makes this a natural partnership. Together, we will deepen our impact and expand access to care in the home for more individuals and their families.”This acquisition follows Choice's strategic growth initiatives, supported by its recently announced $260 million credit facilities, enabling continued investment in high-impact mergers and acquisitions. By incorporating Family Tree's robust private care services into its portfolio, Choice solidifies its position as one of the largest operators of home-based care in the nation.About Choice Health at HomeChoice Health at Home, headquartered in Tyler, Texas, is a multi-state provider of home health, hospice, personal care, and rehabilitation services. Founded in 2008, Choice Health at Home is dedicated to enhancing the lives of patients by providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare services in the comfort of their homes.About Family Tree Private CareEstablished in 2011, Family Tree Private Care offers professional caregiving, private nursing, and care management services, helping seniors live independently and with dignity at home. With offices across Texas and Colorado, Family Tree has become a leader in providing premier private care for every stage of aging.

