Global Aduhelm Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Shares, And Trends

Aduhelm Outlook

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recent years, the Aduhelm market size has experienced a significant compound annual growth rate CAGR. The market is expected to grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025. The growth during this period is attributable to high prevalence, increased demographic shift, introduction of therapeutic products, increase in funding and initiatives, and increasing funding by both private and government entities.

The Aduhelm market size is anticipated to further experience substantial growth in the next few years. We predict growth from $XX million in 2025 to $XX million in 2029, with a forecasted CAGR of XX%. This positive forecast can be attributed to the increasing dominance of Alzheimer's disease, rising geriatric population, growing emphasis on early diagnosis and intervention, heightened awareness of mental health issues, and increasing research and development activities.

Remarkably, one of the pivotal drivers of this growth is the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the decline of cognitive functions such as memory, reasoning, and behavior. An increase in Alzheimer's prevalence is attributed to several interconnected reasons, driven mainly by demographic, medical, and societal factors.

These trends not only herald a growing market but also stimulate the development of new technologies and advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's patients. Other burgeoning trends include telemedicine integration and innovations in personalized medicine and gene therapies.

For instance, Aduhelm aducanumab-avwa works to treat Alzheimer's disease by targeting and reducing amyloid-beta plaques in the brain, key contributors to the disease's progression. As more people fall victim to Alzheimer's, the demand for Aduhelm increases, propelling market growth.

Key industry players operating in the Aduhelm market largely include Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. Ltd. The market also benefits from the drive for regulatory approvals to expand the availability and accessibility of the treatment, contributing significantly to market growth. For instance, Biogen Inc., in collaboration with Eisai Co. Ltd., received approval for Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease back in June 2021.

The Aduhelm market has several segments, including by indication mild cognitive impairment, mild dementia, by distribution channel hospitals and clinics, retail and specialty pharmacies, and by end-user adult, geriatric.

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the Aduhelm market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period-all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa are covered in our comprehensive market report.

