RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) is currently investigating potential violations of the securities laws on behalf of investors of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">SIG ) ("Signet").

On January 14, 2025, Signet reported disappointing results for its holiday sales for the ten weeks ended January 11, 2025 and lowered its guidance for fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Specifically, Signet revealed that the company now expects same-store sales to decline between 2.0% and 2.5% and lowered its revenue forecast from $2.38 billion-$2.46 billion to $2.32 billion-$2.335 billion. Signet also lowered its adjusted operating income projection from $397 million-$427 million to $337 million-$347 million.



On this news, Signet's stock price fell over 20%, from of a close of $74.04 per share on January 13, 2025, to close at $58.00 per share on January 14, 2025.

