To Prove Its Commitment To Freshness, Pizza Hut Launches A New Frozen Pizza

In an often associated with frozen ingredients, Pizza Hut wanted to remind everyone that their pizzas are never frozen. That's when their creative agency,

Publicis Middle East, decided to humorously call out the fact that even when Pizza Hut does frozen pizzas, they don't.

Augusto Correia, Creative Director at Publicis Dubai , shares how the idea came to life: "Like most people, at first I assumed Pizza Hut's dough was pre-made and frozen. It then became clear to us that we needed to prove the public wrong with something just as surprising as the fact itself. So, the reason behind the stunt wasn't just about poking fun-it was a way of cutting through the noise and debunking a common misconception about the Quick Service Restaurants industry."

The frozen pizza stunt is part of a larger effort to educate customers while reinforcing the brand's dedication to quality. Pizza Hut is proving that they can make the conversation around quality not only informative but fun through their new platform 'What's in the Box'-which aims to shed light on their fresh dough which is prepared daily, their freshly made sauce, the fact that every pizza is made to order, and other quality practices such as ingredient sourcing and partnerships.

Beverley D'Cruz, General Manager – Middle East and Pakistan at Pizza Hut , says of the idea: "In today's world, consumers are overwhelmed with information, especially around food quality. We wanted people to be engaged. This stunt allowed us to showcase our commitment to freshness. When people are surprised, they pay attention-and they remember."

Video:

Photos:

SOURCE Pizza Hut Middle East