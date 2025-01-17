Telerehabilitation Market Size Projected To Hit USD 15.4 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 14.1% - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Telerehabilitation Growth is Driven by rising chronic diseases, aging populations, and technological advancements. Pune, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, Global Telerehabilitation Market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2032. This increase is primarily driven by the growing uptake of remote healthcare services and technological improvements in digital platforms as well as the growing burden of chronic diseases that require continual rehabilitation. Market Overview Telerehabilitation leverages telecommunications technology to provide rehabilitation services remotely, allowing patients to receive therapy and monitoring from the comfort of their homes. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the development of telehealth services closer to home and refer specifically to telerehabilitation as one of the areas that has benefited as practitioners work to find solutions to avoid direct patient contacts safely. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, telehealth usage increased significantly during the pandemic, highlighting the growing reliance on digital health solutions. The American Telemedicine Association states that more than 60% of healthcare institutions in the USA report using some type of telehealth, compared to 20% in 2019. This rapid shift towards virtual care has created a conducive environment for the growth of telerehabilitation services.

The telerehabilitation market is propelled by its ability to deliver accessible, affordable, and scalable rehabilitation solutions. Rising incidences of musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and post-surgical recovery needs are significant factors fueling demand. Moreover, the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in telerehabilitation software improves both patient outcomes and experience. Telecommunication Technologies, Virtual Reality, and Wearables Innovations are Influencing on Delivery and Efficacy of Rehabilitation Services Overall, telerehabilitation can lower transportation costs for patients, travel expenses reduce overhead costs for health care systems outlays associated with in-person therapy, and in return can help deliver a higher quality of care to patients. Telerehabilitation simply allows individuals in remote or underserved areas to receive quality rehabilitation services without having to travel a long distance.

Segment Analysis

By Component

The software segment held a revenue share of 69% in 2023. This is due to a growing development of user-friendly telerehabilitation platforms and mobile applications that provide services allowing remote therapy sessions, progress tracking, and improvement in patient engagement.

The hardware segment, notably smart rehabilitation devices, and sensors, is set to expand massively as advancements in technology will facilitate enhanced remote monitoring and therapy delivery.

By Application

In 2023, the orthopedics segment accounted for the largest share of over 30%. This dominance of this segment can be attributed to the high incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and the feasibility of delivering several orthopedic rehabilitation protocols remotely.

Neurological rehabilitation is projected to be the most prominent growth segment owing to high cases of stroke and other neurological conditions that require long-term rehabilitation.

By Therapy

In 2023, Physical therapy accounted for the largest revenue share of 42% in 2023. Many physical therapy exercises can be adapted to distance learning, and the availability of wearable devices for movement tracking suggests this segment will continue to lead.

Occupational therapy and speech therapy segments are also expected to experience substantial growth as telerehabilitation technologies become more sophisticated in addressing the unique needs of these disciplines.

Telerehabilitation Market Segmentation

By Component



Hardware Software

By Therapy



Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy Others

By Services



Clinical Assessment Clinical Therapy

By Application



Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Neurology

Pediatric Others

By End-use



Healthcare Facilities Homecare Setting

Future Outlook

The telerehabilitation market is expected to grow drastically over the years, owing to the global adoption of digital health solutions by healthcare systems. Over the next 10 years or so, the growth within this field can be driven by the convergence of advanced technologies, changing patient preferences, and increasing demand for accessible healthcare services.

Key areas of focus for the future of telerehabilitation include



Integration of AI and machine learning: This will allow for more personalized and effective rehabilitation programs.

Immersive technology applications: Remote therapy sessions will become more immersive and effective through the use of virtual and augmented reality.

5G connectivity: A better network will make this technology have high quality for video consultation, real-time data transmission, and accessibility in distant areas. Wearable technology integration: The emergence of advanced wearables will open up opportunities for more accurate and comprehensive patient data through remote monitoring and skills assessment.

Regional Outlook

North America led the telerehabilitation market in 2023, accounting for 42% revenue share. The high adoption of digital-associated health technologies alongside an improved healthcare framework as well as supportive Government policies in large portions of the region, attribute to this. The U.S. government appropriated $1.5 billion through the HRSA Telehealth Program to increase accessibility for telehealth services in both rural and underserved communities (Health Resources and Services Administration). This includes its sophisticated healthcare system, high adoption of digital health technologies, and favorable reimbursement environment, making it the region that dominates the market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is largely driven by the rising prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases, the expanding healthcare infrastructure, and awareness regarding telehealth solutions. Demand for digital healthcare is also being fuelled by huge investments in digital health across countries such as China, India, and Japan. An excellent example is that of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) in India, which envisions establishing a comprehensive digital health system that enhances the uptake of telerehabilitation services.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, the Federation Physiotherapy Virtual Care Clinic (FPVCC) was accessible from its first regional satellite hubs based in Latrobe Valley, where it developed access to physiotherapy telehealth services.





