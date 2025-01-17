Veripark Partners With Leading Canadian Financial Institutions Coalition To Redefine Digital Banking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriPark, a global leader in omnichannel customer experience solutions for services, has partnered with a coalition of leading Canadian credit unions and financial institutions, including First West Credit Union , Prospera Credit Union , DUCA Credit Union , and Coastal Community Credit Union , Together, the coalition aims to drive innovation, enhance member experiences, and empower institutions in an evolving financial landscape.

This collaboration will deliver a Canadian-focused digital product tailored to the distinct needs of Canadians. Combining global and Canadian codebases , the solution allows institutions to maintain their identities while developing additional features to differentiate themselves .

"The partnership with VeriPark represents a uniquely Canadian solution that combines local expertise with global best practices," said Darrell Jaggers, CIO & CTO, First West Credit Union . "Our goal is to build on our successes and provide members with even more innovative, personalized digital banking services that align with their evolving lifestyles."

The coalition selected VeriPark for its Canadian-centric product development, enhanced security and compliance, support for open banking frameworks and commitment to ongoing managed services. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the solution ensures adaptability, efficiency

and long-term support.

The solution integrates with Central 1 's payment and fraud management systems while supporting compatibility with other payment platforms, providing flexibility for institutions.

Coalition members gain :



A Canadian-focused solution enhanced by global best practices.

The ability to compete with larger banks while maintaining independence. A solution validated by a year-long assessment, ensuring innovation and long-term support through Microsoft's technology stack.

Institutions can contact Darrell Jaggers

or coalition CIOs for details on joining the coalition.

"The financial services sector is constantly evolving, and this partnership offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of digital banking in Canada," said Barry Frame, Chief Sales Officer, VeriPark . "By combining VeriPark's expertise with the coalition's forward-thinking vision, we are confident in delivering a transformative banking experience for Canadians."

Selim Hasan, Sales Director, VeriPark , added, "This partnership also underscores our growth strategy for North America, as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver innovative solutions tailored to the needs of financial institutions in this region."

