Ally Financial Declares Dividend On Common Stock And Series B And Series C Preferred Stock
DETROIT, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ally financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 31, 2025, as well as quarterly dividend payments for the company's Series B and Series C preferred stock securities, payable on February 15, 2025.
A quarterly dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, of approximately $15.9 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2025. Additionally, a dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, of approximately $11.8 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2025.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves approximately 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit .
