Subsea 7 S.A. - 4Q24 Earnings Call Notification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lu x emb o u r g –17 January 2025 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its fourth quarter results for the period ended 31 December 2024 on 27 February 2025 at 07:00 GMT / 08:00 CET.

A call and simultaneous webcast for the community will be held on 27 February 2025 at 12:00 GMT / 13:00 CET.

From 07:00 GMT / 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the call will be available on Subsea7.com

Webcast/replay :

Dial-in :

A financial results calendar for 2025 is available at Financial Calendar

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

...

