Subsea 7 S.A. - 4Q24 Earnings Call Notification
Date
1/17/2025 9:16:54 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lu x emb o u r g –17 January 2025 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its fourth quarter results for the period ended 31 December 2024 on 27 February 2025 at 07:00 GMT / 08:00 CET.
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 27 February 2025 at 12:00 GMT / 13:00 CET.
From 07:00 GMT / 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the call will be available on Subsea7.com
Webcast/replay :
Dial-in :
A financial results calendar for 2025 is available at Financial Calendar
*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*******************************************************************************
Contact:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
...
Attachment
SUBC 4Q24 Earnings Call Notification
MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109101602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.