Actian Named An Innovative Provider In ISG Buyers Guidetm For Data Products

Actian Zeenea Data Discovery Recognized for Customer Experience

Actian , the data and analytics division of HCLSoftware,

today announced

it has been recognized as an Innovative provider and a Leader in Manageability in the

ISG Buyers GuideTM for Data Products with strong performance in Capability and Validation. The analysis recognizes Actian Zeenea Data Discovery Platform's excellence in supporting metadata management applications from search and exploration to governance with data catalog and enterprise data marketplace solutions.

The rise of decentralized data requires a new approach to metadata management. This approach treats data as a product that can be packaged, discovered and consumed by others within the enterprise on a self-service basis. According to ISG, by 2027, more than 6 in 10 enterprises will adopt technologies to facilitate the delivery of data as a product as they adapt their cultural and organizational approaches to domain-based data ownership.

The ISG Buyers Guide assesses how well software providers' offerings address enterprises' requirements for data products software.

"Enterprises adopting data as a product stand to benefit from interoperability and the accelerated delivery of data products, which more rapidly provide business stakeholders with high-quality, trusted data," said Matt Aslett, director of Research, Analytics and Data, ISG Software Research. "Actian's product offering and ability to deliver data products through the addition of Zeenea solidified its Innovative rating and its ranking as a Leader in Manageability."

Data products are primarily shared with the enterprise through an internal data marketplace, which is enabled through Actian's recent acquisition of Zeenea . This marketplace supports decentralization, allowing various domains to maintain and share ready-to-use data assets while enabling self-service access for users. Additionally, the marketplace enables federated governance, restructuring responsibilities to leverage domain-specific expertise while adhering to centralized rules.

"In today's increasingly complex and distributed data environments, making data discoverable, governable and valuable across the enterprise is a major challenge," said

Emma McGrattan, Chief Technology Officer at Actian. "Actian supports a decentralized approach to data using data products to streamline access and data use, accelerate the time to value on analytics and data initiatives, and improve confidence in data-driven decisions."

The ISG Buyers Guide for Data Products evaluates vendors based on a rigorous set of criteria, including product experience, capabilities, usability, ROI, customer experience and more. Actian performed best in Customer Experience, notably in Validation, due to strong references and case studies. In Product Experience,

Actian

was designated a Leader in Manageability due to the breadth and depth of capability for routine technology administration.

To learn more about data products, read the Actian blog, "Decentralize, Democratize, Differentiate: Embrace Data Products" and download the ISG Buyers GuideTM for Data Products .

About Actian

Actian

makes data easy. Organizations trust our data intelligence solutions to discover, integrate, govern, and analyze data at enterprise scale. Actian simplifies data management across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments and empowers our customers to make confident, data-driven decisions and accelerate business growth. Learn more about Actian, a division of HCLSoftware , at actian .

