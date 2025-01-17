(MENAFN- PR Newswire) During the Jan. 16 Minneapolis City Council Meeting, President of the Minneapolis City Council Elliott Payne presented the resolution, co-authored by City Council Member Linea Palmisano and Council Member Andrea Jenkins, which Mayor Jacob Frey approved. Mitch Abrahamsen, Chief Mission Support Officer at Our Rescue, was on site to support the resolution.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, sex trafficking was the

most common form of trafficking

in Minnesota last year, and approximately 23 percent of those trafficked were minors. Minnesota also has the third largest number of child sexual exploitation cases filed in the country. Additionally, the number of tips on possible human trafficking incidents has increased by 38 percent since 2022, according to the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force.



"I'd like to thank City of Minneapolis Council Member Palmisano and Council Member Jenkins for their leadership as co-authors of this important resolution and for their partnership with Our Rescue in the fight to end human trafficking and child exploitation," said Abrahamsen. "As we move our headquarters to Minneapolis and expand our work, we are excited to lead the fight with the City and other likeminded organizations to amplify our collective impact. We also are looking forward to contributing to the new vision for the Minneapolis Community Safety Center."

According to the resolution, "The City reaffirms its commitment to ensuring Minneapolis remains a safe, inclusive and peaceful place for all individuals, regardless of age, gender, culture, immigration status or identity. Furthermore, the City pledges to continue advocating for the rights and safety of those most vulnerable to exploitation and trafficking, particularly the LGBTQIA+ and immigrant communities, and to ensure policies and programs are responsive to their unique needs."

Other leaders joined Abrahamsen to support the resolution, including:



Yaya Flores, Safe Harbor Service Coordinator, OutFront MN

Joy Friedman, Survivor Leader, Speaker/Trainer/Consultant

Beth Holger, CEO, The Link

Madeline Lohman, Associate Director for Training and Technical Assistance, The Advocates for Human Rights

Sophia Maceda, Training and Projects Coordinator, Minnesota Department of Health

Artika Roller, Executive Director, Cornerstone Ian Smart, PRIDE Program Supervisor, The Family Partnership

About Our Rescue

Our Rescue is a global non-governmental organization on a mission to end sex trafficking and child exploitation by empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and thrive on their healing journey. Founded in 2013, the organization focuses on education toward prevention, supports law enforcement in rescuing survivors and prosecuting perpetrators, and provides trauma-informed survivor care services. Our Rescue operates in the U.S. and 27 countries.

