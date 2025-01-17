Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oxidized polyethylene wax market size is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030. The global market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the increase in the demand from end-use applications, such as plastics, coatings, hot melt adhesives, rubber processing, and printing. Nontoxic nature, high thermal stability, and excellent dispersion have increased product consumption in the aforementioned segments.



It is used in masterbatches in other applications including polymer processing, leather, textile, metalworking industries, and tire manufacturing. The market growth is also driven by rising product demand in the coatings and rubber processing industries. The rising usage of hot melt adhesives in various consumer goods applications, such as furniture making, shoe manufacturing, packaging, baby diapers, and cigarettes, is expected to be one of the major drivers. Moreover, the rise in demand for paperboard & paper and building boards is likely to contribute to the market development.

Ethylene and petrochemical waxes are the main raw materials used in the manufacturing of polyethylene (PE) wax, which is further oxidized to manufacture the product. The major demand for printing ink across the globe arises from printed packaging products, followed by newspaper printing and printed advertisements. Solvent, water, and oil-based inks are used along with wax in digital printing, offset printing, and flexo printing processes. Furthermore, with the high penetration of print manufacturing companies globally, such as DIC India, Toyo Ink, Wikoff Color, and Ruco, the demand is likely to rise over the coming years.

Asia Pacific is one of the largest plastic manufacturing regions globally. The high demand for commodity plastics in the region, such as PVC, PE, and PU, has boosted the application of PE waxes. The demand for products that have applications in the infrastructure and industrial sectors is growing rapidly. The paints and coatings industry is expected to be the major contributor to the regional market growth, owing to the presence of a large number of emerging economies making significant investments in infrastructure development.

Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market Report Highlights

The unstable price of crude oil, from which petroleum wax is derived, significantly affects the stability of PE wax production across the globe

In terms of volume, the high-density oxidized polyethylene wax led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 73.8% in 2024 and is expected to retain its lead throughout the forecast period

The paints and coatings segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 21.5% in 2024

The Asia Pacific oxidized polyethylene wax market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and the growing packaging sector, driven by rising consumer demand for packaged goods. The North America oxidized polyethylene wax market accounted for a significant market share of 84.6% in 2024 This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes:



Key Topics Covered:

