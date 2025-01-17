Global Wealth Management Competitive Dynamics 2024: Benchmarking The World's Leading Wealth Managers By Managed Client Assets And Financial Performance
Date
1/17/2025 9:02:08 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wealth Management: Competitive Dynamics 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report benchmarks the world's leading wealth managers by managed client assets and financial performance. It covers the 50 most prominent institutions, including standalone private banks and wealth managers, as well as competitors that are part of larger universal financial groups. The report discusses wealth managers by assets under management, as well as providing financial analysis and identifying competitive trends, whereby external and internal factors such as geopolitics and acquisitions are examined.
In 2023, wealth managers experienced a strong rebound in markets, driven by recovering equity valuations and increased client activity. Assets under management (AUM) grew significantly, supported by net inflows and rising portfolio values. Revenues increased as fee-based services gained momentum, while net interest income (NII) continued to contribute to profits amid higher-interest-rate environments.
Despite these gains, wealth managers faced pressure from rising operational costs and regulatory demands, requiring a focus on efficiency and client engagement to sustain profitability. Wealth managers have maintained strong momentum in 2024, with continued growth in AUM driven by alternative investments and the technology sector. Revenues and profits remain robust, supported by diversification into private equity, infrastructure, and active management, while wealth managers adapt to evolving market conditions with strategic cost-cutting and operational efficiencies.
Report Scope
AUM grew significantly in 2023 thanks to favorable markets and higher net inflows. The biggest continue to get even bigger, fueled by increased merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. The digitalization of the wealth management industry is paying off, improving operational efficiency and attracting the next generation of investors through personalized and accessible financial solutions.
Reasons to Buy
Understand the challenges facing wealth managers and how the top banks are addressing them. Learn about the strategies driving growth at leading wealth management groups. Analyze wealth profitability trends and discover the strategies that leading banks are using to improve performance. Identify the industry's best practices in managing operating costs and boosting revenues. Gain insight into the major trends preoccupying wealth managers.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Wealth Mangers by AUM Financial Analysis Competitive Trends
Company Coverage:
ABN AMRO Bank of America Merrill Lynch Bank of China Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Barclays BMO BNP Paribas BNY Mellon Charles Schwab China Merchants Bank Citigroup DBS Deutsche Bank Edmond de Rothschild EFG International Goldman Sachs HSBC ICBC IIFL Investec J. Safra Sarasin J.P. Morgan Julius Baer Lombard Odier Morgan Stanley NatWest Nordea Northern Trust Nedbank OCBC Pictet Quintet RBC Rothschild & Co Santander Societe Generale Standard Chartered TD Bank UBP UBS Vontobel Wells Fargo Credit Suisse Focus Financial Partners Kovitz Management Mariner Wealth Advisors Fourth Street Performance Partners Cetera Holdings Avantax First Republic Bank Flagstar Signature Bank First Citizens Bank Silicon Valley Bank Ellevest Girls Who Invest Raymond James ICICI HDFC Betterment Wealthfront Personal Capital Advisors Acorns Vanguard Moneyfarm Wealthify Nutmeg
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109101557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.