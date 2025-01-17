Cubesmart’S Chief Operating Officer Joel Keaton To Retire Following An Over 30 Year Career In The Self-Storage Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Promotes Proven Leaders to Continue Driving Growth and Value Creation

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced today that Joel Keaton, Chief Operating Officer, will retire effective April 30, 2025. In connection with Mr. Keaton's planned retirement, the Company is promoting proven leaders to assume his responsibilities. Following his retirement, Mr. Keaton will serve as a consultant to CubeSmart to ensure a smooth transition.

In connection with Joel's retirement, we are pleased to announce the following leadership changes:

Amy Cross will be promoted to Executive Vice President, Technology, Data Science, and Marketing. Ms. Cross currently serves as Senior Vice President, Information Technology and Revenue Management. She has been with the Company for six years and has led the transformation of CubeSmart's IT function, as well as the evolution of its data-driven operational platform. Prior to joining CubeSmart, Ms. Cross was Vice President of Digital Technology and Strategy at Aramark. Ms. Cross will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Marr.

Guy Middlebrooks will be promoted to Executive Vice President, Operations.

Mr. Middlebrooks currently serves as Senior Vice President, Third Party Management, and he has been instrumental in growing CubeSmart's managed portfolio over the last decade. During his 19 years with the company, he has also served as a District Manager and Director of Operations. In his new role, he will oversee the Company's field operations organization in addition to third party management and store transitions. Mr. Middlebrooks will also report to Mr. Marr.



“On behalf of the Board and our entire CubeSmart team, I congratulate Joel on his successful career – including his nearly 15 years at our company – and thank him for his strategic guidance and innumerable contributions to CubeSmart's growth and success,” said Mr. Marr.“We are proud to have cultivated such a deep bench of talent across the organization and know that Amy and Guy have the right skills and experience to continue advancing our strategy, refine our industry-leading platform, exceed the expectations of customers and grow our business. I am confident CubeSmart is poised for continued value creation both near-term and for decades to come.”

“I am grateful to have been a part of the CubeSmart team and extremely proud of what we have accomplished during my time at the Company – including streamlining our operations, refining our digital platforms and improving the overall customer experience,” said Mr. Keaton.“I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition and maintain and build on CubeSmart's position at the forefront of the self-storage industry.”

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,528 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2024 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company's mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage facility, visit or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

CubeSmart

Josh Schutzer

Vice President, Finance

610-535-5700