Diverticulitis Market Predicted To See Upsurge Through 2032, Highlights Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diverticulitis Insights

DelveInsight's Diverticulitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

DelveInsight's“Diverticulitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diverticulitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diverticulitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Diverticulitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Diverticulitis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Diverticulitis Market Report:

.The Diverticulitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

.In October 2024, Accord BioPharma, Inc., the U.S. specialty division of Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., which focuses on developing oncology, immunology, and critical care therapies, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved IMULDOSA (ustekinumab-srlf), a biosimilar to STELARA® (ustekinumab), for the treatment of chronic inflammatory conditions, such as psoriasis, diverticulitis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. The FDA granted approval for IMULDOSA for all the indications of its reference drug, STELARA.

.Moreover, pharmaceutical enterprises like Emmaus Medical, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, and others are actively engaged in the advancement of potential therapies to address the existing gaps in currently utilized treatments, aiming to meet unmet medical needs.

.In individuals aged over 60 in the United States, diverticulosis is present in more than 50%. Diverticulitis is widespread, leading to over 2.7 million outpatient visits and 200,000 inpatient admissions annually, incurring a cost exceeding $2 billion.

.Key Diverticulitis Companies: Emmaus Medical, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Warner Chilcott, Shire, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Pfizer, SOFAR S.p.A., and others

.Key Diverticulitis Therapies: Endari, Aemcolo, Mesalamine, SPD476, Rifamycin SV-MMX®, tigecycline, mesalamine, and others

.The Diverticulitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that women are more likely than men to develop diverticulitis. However, among people younger than age 50, men are more likely to develop diverticulitis

.The Diverticulitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diverticulitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diverticulitis market dynamics.

Diverticulitis Overview

Diverticulitis is a medical condition characterized by the inflammation or infection of small pouches (diverticula) that can form along the walls of the digestive tract, typically in the colon (large intestine). These pouches can develop when weak spots in the intestinal walls give way under pressure, causing bulging pockets to form.

Get a Free sample for the Diverticulitis Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:



Diverticulitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diverticulitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diverticulitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Diverticulitis

.Prevalent Cases of Diverticulitis by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Diverticulitis

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Diverticulitis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Diverticulitis epidemiology trends @ Diverticulitis Epidemiology Forecast

Diverticulitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diverticulitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diverticulitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diverticulitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diverticulitis Therapies and Key Companies

.Endari: Emmaus Medical

.Aemcolo: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

.Mesalamine: Warner Chilcott

.SPD476: Shire

.Rifamycin SV-MMX®: Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

.tigecycline: Pfizer

.mesalamine: SOFAR S.p.A.

Diverticulitis Market Drivers

.The increase in the prevalence of the disease and the demand for medications for faster and better treatment will boost the market

.The change in life style and eating habits, smoking are contributing to the market growth

Diverticulitis Market Barriers

.The current treatment options are very few for treating patients with Diverticulitis infection, which open a platform of new therapies to boost the market of Diverticulitis infection.

Scope of the Diverticulitis Market Report

.Study Period: 2019–2032

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Diverticulitis Companies: Emmaus Medical, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Warner Chilcott, Shire, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Pfizer, SOFAR S.p.A., and others

.Key Diverticulitis Therapies: Endari, Aemcolo, Mesalamine, SPD476, Rifamycin SV-MMX®, tigecycline, mesalamine, and others

.Diverticulitis Therapeutic Assessment: Diverticulitis current marketed and Diverticulitis emerging therapies

.Diverticulitis Market Dynamics: Diverticulitis market drivers and Diverticulitis market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Diverticulitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diverticulitis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Diverticulitis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Diverticulitis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Diverticulitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diverticulitis

3. SWOT analysis of Diverticulitis

4. Diverticulitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diverticulitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diverticulitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Diverticulitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diverticulitis

9. Diverticulitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diverticulitis Unmet Needs

11. Diverticulitis Emerging Therapies

12. Diverticulitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diverticulitis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Diverticulitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diverticulitis Market Drivers

16. Diverticulitis Market Barriers

17. Diverticulitis Appendix

18. Diverticulitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Gaurav Bora

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.